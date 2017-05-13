UFC 211: “Miocic vs Dos Santos 2” Live Play-By-Play & Results

The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas tonight for UFC 211: “Miocic vs dos Santos 2.” The event was headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship rematch between reigning champ Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Junior “Cigano” dos Santos.

In tonight’s co-main event, UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk put her title on the line against top Brazilian contender Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade. Demian Maia battled Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal in welterweight action. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the main card.

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic vs Junior “Cigano” dos Santos

Round 1:

Dos Santos struck first with a chopping leg kick and Miocic fired back with a right cross. More leg kicks landed for dos Santos and Miocic answered with more punches. He scored with a combination and dos Santos circled away. A huge right hook sent dos Santos crashing to the mat and Miocic unloaded with unanswered left hands until the fight was stopped.

Winner: Stipe Miocic by TKO (Punches) at 2:22 of round one. He improves to 17-2-0 and remains the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship

Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Jéssica “Bate Estaca” Andrade

Round 1:

Jędrzejczyk kicked at Andrade’s lead leg early on and she followed with a right hand. Andrade answered back with a hard combination that snapped Jędrzejczyk’s head back. Jędrzejczyk threw a knee in close and Andrade responded with looping punches. She picked Jędrzejczyk up and slammed her down to the mat. Jędrzejczyk scrambled back up to her feet and she landed a knee and an elbow. Jędrzejczyk jabbed and followed with a head kick, but Andrade was unfazed. Jędrzejczyk countered Andrade’s aggression with a knee to the body and two punches over the top. Andrade secured one more takedown late in the round. 10-9 Jędrzejczyk.

Round 2:

The second round began with Jędrzejczyk landing more kicks to Andrade’s lead leg. Both women landed hooks and Jędrzejczyk threw front kicks to the body. She stayed on the outside and picked her shots with jabs and leg kicks. Andrade connected with an overhand right, but Jędrzejczyk landed at a much higher volume. Hard right hands scored for Jędrzejczyk and she avoided Andrade’s counterpunches. Andrade got Jędrzejczyk down to a knee, but she could not keep her there and Jędrzejczyk stood up. Jab after jab landed for Jędrzejczyk, who followed with a head kick, but Andrade got her down before the bell. 10-9 Jędrzejczyk.

Round 3:

Andrade caught a kick from Jędrzejczyk and cracked her with a right hook in round three. Jędrzejczyk set up a head kick with a series of leg kicks that kept Andrade guessing. Andrade switched stances and Jędrzejczyk scored with a head kick and more jabs. She followed with knees when Andrade closed the distance. Jędrzejczyk landed a right hand and a leg kick that knocked Andrade off-balance. She continued to pick Andrade apart with jab-hook combos and kicks to her lead leg. 10-9 Jędrzejczyk.

Round 4:

Jędrzejczyk picked her shots with single kicks and punches early in the fourth round. She landed hard leg kicks and a head kick, then flurried with punches that halted Andrade’s forward momentum. Andrade secured a clinch and worked for a takedown, but she was only able to get Jędrzejczyk down for a split second. Back on the feet, Jędrzejczyk landed leg kicks and straight right hands. She followed with a head kick and a lead left hook. A knee and a combination landed for Jędrzejczyk late in the round. 10-9 Jędrzejczyk.

Round 5:

Andrade chased after Jędrzejczyk in the final round, but Jędrzejczyk countered nicely with a knee and a left hook. She flurried with punches and finished with a front kick to the face. Andrade clinched, but Jędrzejczyk broke free with a standing elbow. One-twos and another elbow landed for Jędrzejczyk, but Andrade fired back with hooks and an elbow of her own. Two big right hands landed for Jędrzejczyk and she tied Andrade up against the cage as time expired. 10-9 Jędrzejczyk.

Winner: Joanna Jędrzejczyk by Unanimous Decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44) after five rounds. She improves to 14-0-0 and remains the UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion.

Demian Maia vs Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal

Round 1:

Maia shot in early on and took Masvidal down against the cage, but Masvidal battled back up to his feet. Maia took him down three more times and hopped on Masvidal’s back. Masvidal defended against Maia’s rear-naked choke attempts, but Maia landed numerous right hands to the side of Masvidal’s face. Masvidal fell to the ground, bur he took top position in the process and landed some solid punches before time expired. 10-9 Maia.

Round 2:

Masvidal stuffed a takedown and landed kicks to the upper body in round two. He fought off another takedown attempt and fired off kicks to Maia’s body and lead leg. Maia continued to hunt for takedowns and he finally got Masvidal down to his back against the base of the cage. Maia, bleeding from above the left eye, hopped on Masvidal’s back. The close round ended with Maia landing punches from back control. 10-9 Maia.

Round 3:

Masvidal scored with single kicks to Maia’s lead leg and body early in the final round. He landed kick-punch combos and controlled the striking exchanges until Maia took him down. Maia threatened with rear-naked choke attempts throughout the final two minutes of the round and he flattened Masvidal out shortly before the bell. 10-9 Maia.

Winner: Demian Maia by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 25-6-0.

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar vs Yair “El Pantera” Rodriguez

Round 1:

Edgar opened the action with a nice one-two and Rodriguez responded with a variety of kicks. He followed with a back elbow and Edgar countered by pursuing a takedown. He got Rodriguez down against the base of the cage and postured up with punches and elbows. Edgar stayed busy with strikes from the top and he landed some huge shots in the final minute that opened a cut on Rodriguez’s cheek. 10-8 Edgar.

Round 2:

Edgar got Rodriguez back down in round two, but Rodriguez countered with a kneebar attempt. Edgar punched his way free and targeted Rodriguez’s damaged cheek and eye with elbows. He mounted Rodriguez, but Rodriguez scrambled and got back to full guard. Edgar peppered him with punches and elbows that caused Rodriguez’s left eye to completely swell shut. He struck from the top until the end of the round. 10-9 Edgar.

Between rounds, the fight was waved off by the cageside doctor due to Rodriguez being unable to see out of his left eye.

Winner: Frankie Edgar by TKO (Doctor Stoppage) at 5:00 of round two. He improves to 22-5-1.

David Branch vs Krzysztof Jotko

Round 1:

Jotko cracked Branch with a quick left hook in the opening minute and Branch responded with a takedown. He postured up with punches and looked to take Jotko’s back as the fight returned to the feet against the cage. Jotko reversed the clinch and the fighters traded knees to the body. Branch put Jotko’s back against the fence and kept him pinned there until the bell. 10-9 Branch.

Round 2:

Jotko initiated a clinch in the second round and he landed a spinning backfist before backing away. Time was called when Jotko was kicked in the groin, but action resumed and Jotko landed a big left hook. Branch scored a very brief takedown and he pinned Jotko against the fence after the fighters stood. The referee called for a break and Jotko grazed with a spinning wheel kick. 10-9 Jotko, barely.

Round 3:

The fighters exchanged kicks in the opening minute of round three. Little transpired and the crowd booed as the round passed the midway mark. Branch landed a stiff jab and took Jotko down. He looked for a Brabo choke, but Jotko escaped to his feet. He landed a step-in knee and a right hook over the top. Both men scored with knees and Jotko stunned Branch with an uppercut. 10-9 Jotko by a slim margin. Dreadful fight.

Winner: David Branch by Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) after three rounds. He improves to 21-3-0.