The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York tonight for UFC 210: “Cormier vs Johnson 2.” The event was headlined by a UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between champion Daniel “D.C.” Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

In tonight’s middleweight co-feature, former UFC champion “All-American” Chris Weidman took on Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” Mousasi. Cynthia Calvillo competed for the second time in five weeks when she battled Pearl Gonzalez at strawweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Daniel “D.C.” Cormier vs Anthony “Rumble” Johnson

Round 1:

Cormier countered an early one-two from Johnson with a winging right hand, but Johnson landed a leg kick and a combination that set up a clinch against the fence. Cormier threw elbows to Johnson’s temple, but Johnson managed to get him down to one knee very briefly. Cormier stood and stuffed a takedown, and he reversed the clinch. Cormier latched onto a front headlock and landed knees to Johnson’s face. Johnson created enough space to land a flurry and a head kick, but Cormier held on. The fighters were separated after Cormier grabbed the cage and Johnson landed big punches and a head kick. He tried unsuccessfully for a takedown before the bell. 10-9 Johnson.

Round 2:

Cormier avoided a head kick and clinched with Johnson in round two. Johncon countered by taking him down, but Cormier quickly rose to his feet and he secured a takedown into back control. He peppered Johnson with punches and hammerfists to the sides of his head and locked on a rear-naked choke. Johnson had nowhere to go and tapped out.

Winner: Daniel Cormier by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:37 of round two. He improves to 19-1-0 and remains the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Gegard “The Dreamcatcher” Mousasi vs “All-American” Chris Weidman

Round 1:

Both men landed straight right hands in the opening minute and Weidman took Mousasi down after an exchange of kicks. He trapped Mousasi in a guillotine choke, but Mousasi managed to break his grip and stood up. Weidman took him down again, but he lost the position and Mousasi returned to his feet again. He stuffed a takedown and landed elbows to Weidman’s temple. The fighters separated and Weidman cracked Mousasi with a right cross. He took Mousasi down, but Mousasi got back up. He slipped while throwing a combination and the round ended with Mousasi dropping punches from the top. 10-9 Weidman.

Round 2:

Mousasi hurt Weidman with a left hook early in round two and he swarmed on him with punches against the cage. Weidman covered up, but Mousasi connected with hooks and uppercuts before shooting in for a takedown. Weidman, bleeding from the bridge of the nose, stayed on his feet and the fighters were separated. Weidman took Mousasi down and Mousasi countered with punches and elbows. Weidman mounted him and a scramble ensued that ended with both men returning to their feet.

Mousasi secured a front headlock and landed two legal knees as Weidman placed one hand on the mat. Time was called and Weidman was initially given time to recover. After conferring with officials and the cageside doctor, it was determined that Weidman should not have been given time to recover from legal strikes. The fight was ultimately waved off, giving Mousasi a TKO victory.

Winner: Gegard Mousasi by TKO (Knees) at 3:13 of round two. He improves to 42-6-2.

Cynthia Calvillo vs Pearl Gonzalez

Round 1:

Calvillo was aggressive with leg kick, right hand combos right away and Gonzalez answered with one-twos. Calvillo used her jab to set up combinations and she continued to mix in kicks. Calvillo circled on the outside and tried to keep Gonzalez at bay with quick flurries. Gonzalez walked her down and threw single strikes until she was able to clinch with Calvillo against the cage. Calvillo countered with big knees to the body in a clinch and she locked on a tight triangle choke on the ground after Gonzalez took her down, but time expired. 10-9 Calvillo.

Round 2:

Gonzalez picked up the pace and pressed forward with combinations in round two, but Calvillo halted her momentum with leg kicks. She scored with right hands and finished her combinations with leg kicks. Gonzalez took Calvillo down into mount and she spun into an armbar. Calvillo pulled her arm free and took top position in side control. She transitioned to Gonzalez’s back and hunted for rear-naked chokes. Gonzalez rolled and Calvillo moved from mount to back control again. She remained on Gonzalez’s back until the bell. 10-9 Calvillo.

Round 3:

Gonzalez struggled to land anything damaging in the opening minute of round three, but she finally connected with a hard right hand that led to an exchange of punches to the head and body. Calvillo caught a kick and took Gonzalez down into half-guard. She worked for an arm-triangle choke and mounted Gonzalez seconds later. Gonzalez gave up her back and Calvillo trapped her in a neck crank. Gonzalez broke Calvillo’s grip, but Calvillo was relentless in her pursuit of a submission. She locked on a rear-naked choke and this time Gonzalez was forced to tap out.

Winner: Cynthia Calvillo by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:45 of round three. She improves to 5-0-0.

Thiago “Pitbull” Alves vs Patrick “The Predator” Côté

Round 1:

Alves countered Côté’s early punches with a chopping leg kick. Côté scored with a one-two and he followed with an overhand right, but ALves stunned him with a knee. Côté recovered and he fought through Alves’s leg kicks to land a nice right hook. The fighters traded combinations and both landed. Côté kicked to the body, but Alves dropped him with a counter left hook. He dove in with more punches on the ground, but Côté quickly recovered and held on. Alves moved to side control and finished the round with more ground and pound. 10-9 Alves.

Round 2:

Côté pressured Alves with flurries of punches in the second round, but Alves reversed a clinch and he cracked Côté with an elbow and a right hand. Alves stopped Côté’s forward movement with a leg kick and a counter left hook, and he continued to target Côté’s lead leg with more kicks. Hard right hands landed for both men and Alves mixed in more kicks. He hurt Côté with a right hook, but Côté weathered the storm and the round ended with an exchange of punches and leg kicks. 10-9 Alves.

Round 3:

Côté was kicked in the groin early in round three, but the fight resumed and both men landed power punches. Côté shot in for a takedown and Alves stuffed it. He countered with a takedown of his own and worked from the top in Côté’s half-guard. A bloodied Côté looked for ana rmbar from the bottom and kicked Alves off seconds later. Back on the feet, Alves landed a body kick and Côté played to the crowd with a series of wind-up uppercuts. Alves landed a jumping knee shortly before the final bell. 10-9 Alves.

Winner: Thiago Alves by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) after three rounds. He improves to 22-11-0.

Charles “do Bronx” Oliveira vs “Ill” Will Brooks

Round 1:

The fight began with an exchange of leg and body kicks, and Oliveira took Brooks down to the mat. Brooks stood and was immediately slammed back down. Oliveira hopped on his back and worked for a standing rear-naked choke. He sunk it in below Brooks’s chin and Brooks was forced to submit.

Winner: Charles Oliveira by Submission (Rear-Naked CHoke) at 2:30 of round one. He improves to 22-7-0, 1 NC.

