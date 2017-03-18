Sarah Kaufman Defeats Jessica-Rose Clark At Battlefield FC 1 In Seoul

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC contender Sarah Kaufman bounced back from her first two-fight losing streak with a clear-cut decision victory tonight at Battlefield Fighting Championship 1 in Seoul, South Korea. Kaufman defeated Jessica-Rose “Jessy Jess” Clark in the co-main event.

Kaufman dominated the first round of tonight’s featured bantamweight bout on the ground after taking Clark down, and she remained in control of the fight on the feet in rounds two and three. After cruising to victory on the scorecards, Kaufman announced plans to compete again for Battlefield FC.

Kaufman (18-4-0, 1 ND) landed a punch-kick combo early in the fight and she took Clark (6-4-0, 1 NC) down after catching a body kick. Clark attempted a triangle choke from her back and Kaufman slammed her way free. Clark tried to stand up, but Kaufman kept her pinned down with a front headlock. She took Clark’s back and landed short punches to the sides of her head after sinking in both hooks. Kaufman worked for rear-naked chokes and she finished the round with a series of punches.

Hard left hands were exchanged in the second round and Kaufman backed Clark up with a combination. She landed another flurry soon after and mixed in kicks to Clark’s lead leg. Clark fired back with a nice one-two, but Kaufman remained the aggressor on the feet and she scored with punches and more leg kicks. Two body kicks landed for Kaufman and Clark missed with a counter left hook late in the round.

Kaufman cracked Clark with an overhand right early in round three and she kept her opponent guessing with punch-kick combos. Clark circled on the outside and threw single punches, but she struggled to land anything. Kaufman walked her down with jabs and right hands, and she continued to mix in leg kicks. In the final minute of the fight, Clark threw a head kick and she lunged in with a left hook, but Kaufman immediately countered with three right hands.

All three judges scored the fight for Kaufman, who took the Unanimous Decision win and stated post-fight that she plans to grow her career by continuing to compete for Battlefield FC. Tonight’s bout was Kaufman’s first since recovering from an injury that kept her on the sidelines throughout 2016.

Winner: Sarah Kaufman by Unanimous Decision after three rounds. She improves to 18-4-0, 1 ND.

