Cynthia Calvillo Submits Amanda Bobby Cooper At UFC 209

Undefeated rising star Cynthia Calvillo made a big statement in her short-notice Octagon debut tonight at UFC 209: “Woodley vs Thompson 2” in Las Vegas, Nevada. The talented strawweight submitted Amanda Bobby “ABC” Cooper in the first round of their featured main-card matchup.

Calvillo, who turned pro in late August, made the most of a tremendous opportunity on tonight’s pay-per-view card. After an early exchange of strikes on the feet, Calvillo used a slick transition to back control that allowed her to trap TUF 23 veteran Cooper in a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

Calvillo (4-0-0) circled on the outside in the opening minute and countered Cooper’s (2-3-0) punching flurries with punch-kick combos. She caught a kick from Cooper and took her down, but Cooper defended well and drove forward for a takedown after returning to her feet. Calvillo reversed the takedown on the way down and immediately locked on an Anaconda choke. She used it to transition to Cooper’s back and worked for a rear-naked choke until she was able to force Cooper to tap out.

Tonight’s victory marked a breakout performance for Calvillo, who fought and won seven weeks ago outside of the UFC. She is one of the most promising prospects in the women’s strawweight division.

Winner: Cynthia Calvillo by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:19 of round one. She improves to 4-0-0.

