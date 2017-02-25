Deep Jewels 15 Live Play-By-Play & Results

Deep Jewels showcased its 15th all-female fight card tonight at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan. Deep Jewels 15 was headlined by an atomweight title rematch between reigning champion Naho “Sugi Rock” Sugiyama and highly-touted contender Mina Kurobe, who looked to avenge a past loss.

In the Deep Jewels 15 co-feature, promotional postergirl Shizuka Sugiyama made her much-anticipated return to action against Yukari Nabe. Former boxing champion Emiko “Fujin” Raika battled Satsuki “Komachi Karate” Kodama at flyweight. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the card.

Deep Jewels Atomweight Championship – 3×5

Mina Kurobe vs Naho “Sugi Rock” Sugiyama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Kurobe connects first with a left jab and a body kick, and the fighters trade jabs in the ensuing minute. Kurobe takes Sugiyama’s back on the feet and she scores with a left-right combo after Sugiyama breaks free. Kurobe sets up straight right hands with more jabs, and Sugiyama comes up short with her counterpunches. Kurobe finishes the round strong with knees in a clinch.

Round 2:

Sugiyama circles to her right and lands right hooks early in the second round. She follows with knees in close, then backs away from Kurobe and cracks her with a left hook. Kurobe initiates a clinch and lands some solid knees. Sugiyama circles out and connects with more left hooks. Kurobe ducks under one and she takes Sugiyama’s back momentarily, but Sugiyama escapes from her grasp and the round ends with an exchange of punches.

Round 3:

Kurobe uses left jabs to set up a clinch in the final round, but she is unable to take Sugiyama down. Sugiyama responds with a takedown attempt of her own, but Kurobe sprawls and winds up on top in Sugiyama’s guard. Sugiyama gives up her back and tries to flip Kurobe off of her, but Kurobe keeps her pinned down and punishes her with hammerfists. She hunts for a rear-naked choke and lands more hammerfists when the choke is unsuccessful. Sugiyama continues to try to scramble free, but she is unable to do so before time expires.

Judges Masato Fukuda, Hidenobu Koike and Yoshinori Umeki all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Kurobe.

Winner: Mina Kurobe by Unanimous Decision after three 5:00 rounds. She improves to 10-2-0 and becomes the new Deep Jewels Atomweight Champion.

59kg Bout – 2×5

Shizuka Sugiyama vs Yukari Nabe

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Sugiyama establishes her jab in the opening seconds and the fighters battle in a clinch against the ropes. Referee Fukuda separates them and Sugiyama stuffs a takedown. She lands hammerfists to the sides of Nabe’s head until the referee calls for another break. Sugiyama defends against a second takedown attempt and Nabe lands knees to body in close. Sugiyama answers with a knee of her own and she follows with straight punches. Nabe attempts a double-leg takedown late in the round.

Round 2:

Nabe begins round two with a harai goshi throw attempt, but Sugiyama is partway through the ropes and Nabe is unable to throw her. Sugiyama takes Nabe’s back and tries to sweep out her legs, but Nabe defends well. Sugiyama uses a Thai clinch to land knees until Nabe pushes her away. Soon after, Nabe tries for another harai goshi and Sugiyama gets tangled in the ropes once again. The fighters are separated and Nabe throws Sugiyama to the mat. She lands on top in side control and Sugiyama scrambles to regain half-guard before the bell.

Judge Hidenobu Koike scores the fight for Nabe. Judges Kenichi Serizawa and Yoshinori Umeki both have it for the winner by Split Decision, Sugiyama.

Winner: Shizuka Sugiyama by Split Decision after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 14-4-1.

57.5kg Bout – 2×5

Emiko “Fujin” Raika vs Satsuki “Komachi Karate” Kodama

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Hidenobu Koike. Kodama, wearing a karate gi, throws straight tsuki combinations five or six times to open the fight. Raika responds by clinching and taking her down into full guard. Kodama rolls over and gives up her back. Raika is unable to hold her down and the fighters return to their feet. Raika takes Kodama down again and passes straight to mount. Kodama gives up her back once more and tries to shake Raika off, but Raika maintains back control in a sitting position as the round ends.

Round 2:

Kodama begins the second round with a left-right tsuki. Raika misses with a right hook and takes Kodama down. She strikes from the top and sinks in one hook after Kodama gives up her back. Kodama frees herself and referee Koike separates the fighters following a lull in the action on the ground. Raika catches a head kick from Kodama and slams her down, then finishes the round with hammerfists from side control.

Judges Kenichi Serizawa, Yoshinori Umeki and Masato Fukuda all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Raika.

Winner: Emiko Raika by Unanimous Decision after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 4-4-0, 1 NC.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Kanna Asakura vs Natsuki Shimomakise

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. Asakura opens the action with a front kick and a right hook. Shimomakise responds with wild punches that miss and Asakura lands a jab. From a clinch, Asakura secures a leg-sweep takedown into side control. She lands hammerfists that force Shimomakise to give up her back. Asakura quickly locks on a rear-naked choke and Shimomakise taps out.

Winner: Kanna Asakura by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:29 of round one. She improves to 6-2-0.

Lightweight Bout – 2×5

“King” Reina Miura vs Shayna “The Queen of Spades” Baszler

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Kenichi Serizawa. Miura sets up an early double-leg takedown with two right hands, but Baszler reverses and takes her back. She lands hammerfists until Miura rolls and takes top position. Miura moves to side control and scores with hammerfists until Baszler latches on to her leg and sweeps back to the top. This time, Baszler lands hammerfists until Miura sweeps after attacking with a leglock attempt. The fight briefly returns to the feet and Baszler works for a double-leg takedown that allows her to take Miura’s back before the bell.

Round 2:

Miura takes Baszler down early in round two and lands ground and pound from the top. Baszler initiates a scramble by attacking Miura’s leg, but Miura maintains top position and she soon passes to side control. This allows her to land more hammerfists and she tries for an armbar, but Baszler avoids danger. Another scramble ensues and the fighters battle back and forth for top position. Miura eventually secures mount and she attempts an armbar in the final seconds of the fight.

Judges Masato Fukuda, Yoshinori Umeki and Hidenobu Koike all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Miura.

Winner: Reina Miura by Unanimous Decision after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 2-0-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Emi Tomimatsu vs Pan “Kai” Hui

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Masato Fukuda. Tomimatsu clinches after landing a right hook and Hui tries to brawl in close, but Tomimatsu counters with a waist tackle attempt. Hui sprawls and referee Fukuda calls for a break. Tomimatsu clinches again and tries to sweep out Hui’s leg, but Hui sprawls once more. Tomimatsu scores with a hook to the body and finally secures a leg-sweep takedown. She moves straight into mount and Hui gives up her back. Tomimatsu works for a rear-naked choke, but Hui shakes her off before time expires.

Round 2:

Hui opens round two with a nice right hook and she fights off a clinch attempt. Tomimatsu closes in again and works for a single-leg takedown until the referee separates the fighters. Hui is tagged by a right hook and fires back with looping punches. The fighters battle in a clinch and neither one holds a clear advantage. Hui lands a right hand and sprawls out of a takedown attempt. She pushes Tomimatsu away and lands some solid shots, but Tomimatsu responds with a right cross and a late takedown attempt before the bell.

Judges Yoshinori Umeki, Kenichi Serizawa and Hidenobu Koike all score the fight for the winner by Unanimous Decision, Tomimatsu.

Winner: Emi Tomimatsu by Unanimous Decision after two 5:00 rounds. She improves to 12-12-0.

Atomweight Bout – 2×5

Satomi “Sarami” Takano vs Ye Jin Jung

Round 1:

Referee for this bout is Yoshinori Umeki. The fighters circle each other until Takano drops Jung with a right hook. She dives into mount and locks on a top-side guillotine choke. Jung manages to scramble and she winds up in Takano’s guard, but Takano tightens the choke and Jung is forced to tap out.

Winner: Satomi Takano by Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 1:38 of round one. She improves to 9-8-0.