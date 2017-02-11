The Ultimate Fighting Championship came to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight for UFC 208: “Holm vs de Randamie.” The event featured a UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout between Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm and Germaine “The Iron Lady” de Randamie.

In tonight’s co-main event, former long-time UFC champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva took on Derek Brunson at middleweight. Also at 185 pounds, grappling ace Ronaldo “Jacaré” Souza faced Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch. MMARising.com has live play-by-play for the UFC 208 main card.

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship

Germaine “The Iron Lady” de Randamie vs Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm

Round 1:

Holm kept her distance and threw kicks to de Randamie’s body and lead leg in the opening minute. De Randamie answered with a hard left kick of her own and a right cross soon after. Both women landed right hooks and de Randamie caught Holm with counter left hands as Holm rushed forward. De Randamie landed straight rights and Holm tried for a takedown. De Randamie fought it off and avoided a second takedown against the cage. Close opening round. 10-9 de Randamie.

Round 2:

The second round began with Holm landing a one-two and a body kick, but de Randamie fired right back with a kick and a combination. She countered Holm’s kicks with a left-right combo and cracked her with a big right hook. Holm tried for a takedown and initiated a clinch against the cage, which led to an exchange of knees to the body. De Randamie stayed on her feet and she reversed the clinch. Hard knees scored for de Randamie until Holm spun her around and held her against the fence. She could not get de Randamie down and ate more knees. De Randamie landed a combination as time expired, but a right hand connected after the bell. 10-9 de Randamie.

Round 3:

De Randamie continued to counter Holm’s aggression in round three with kicks and right hands. Holm failed badly with a takedown attempt and de Randamie landed another straight right on the break. She put together a combination of two punches and a body kick that briefly backed Holm up against the cage. De Randamie fought off a takedown and landed two hard punches in close. She snapped Holm’s head back with a right hand and the fighters separated. Holm staggered de Randamie with a head kick in the final five seconds and de Randamie landed two punches after the bell. 10-9 de Randamie, barely.

Round 4:

Holm pressed the action in the fourth round and she pinned de Randamie against the cage, but de Randamie stayed on her feet and the fighters were separated. Both women landed kicks and Holm came up short with a combination. De Randamie landed a looping right hook to the temple and Holm clinched once more. De Randamie countered with knees to the thighs and body late in the round. 10-9 de Randamie.

Round 5:

The final round began with a more measured exchange of strikes until Holm hurt de Randamie with a short left hand as de Randamie clinched. De Randamie recovered, but Holm held her against the cage and worked for a takedown. She was not able to get it and referee Todd Anderson called for a break. De Randamie landed a right hand and Holm countered with a leg kick. Another clinch followed and the crowd began to boo in unison. Holm could not get de Randamie down and de Randamie finished the round with a nice one-two. 10-9 Holm.

Winner: Germaine de Randamie by Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) after five rounds. She improves to 7-3-0 and becomes the UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion.

Anderson “The Spider” Silva vs Derek Brunson

Round 1:

The fight began with a cautious opening 90 seconds until Silva countered a right hook from Brunson with one of his own. He chased after Brunson with punches that led to a clinch against the cage. Brunson circled away and Silva landed a stiff jab. The fighters traded hooks and Brunson teed off with punches over the top while Silva held him in a Thai clinch. The fighters separated and Silva chased after Brunson with a body kick and spinning wheel kick. Brunson countered with a series of uppercuts and Silva slipped after throwing a flying knee. 10-9 Brunson.

Round 2:

Silva avoided a takedown attempt in the second round and he just missed with a step-in knee. Brunson connected with a left hook and Silva responded with a spinning backfist. Brunson took him down, but Silva quickly scrambled up to his feet against the cage. He shrugged off a takedown attempt and landed a knee and a body kick, followed by a one-two. A stiff jab landed for Silva late in the close round. 10-9 Silva, barely.

Round 3:

Brunson tried for a takedown in round three, but Silva impressively defended and returned to his feet. He stuffed another takedown and scored with a left hook, but Brunson answered back with a knee and a series of left hands. Silva secured a Thai clinch and Brunson punched his way free with uppercuts. Silva landed a spinning back kick to the groin that went undetected by referee Yves Lavigne, but Brunson recovered and scored a takedown into Silva’s guard. 10-9 Brunson.

Winner: Anderson Silva by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) after three rounds. He improves to 34-8-0, 1 NC.

Ronaldo “Jacaré” Silva vs Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch

Round 1:

After an early exchange of right hands, Souza shot in for a takedown and Boetsch sprawled out to defend. He stayed on his feet and Souza clipped him with a right hook. He mixed things up with punch-kick combos, but Boetsch backed him up with a hard right hand. Souza scored a takedown into side control and he soon passed to mount. Souza locked on a deep kimura and Boetsch tapped out.

Winner: Ronaldo Souza by Submission (Kimura) at 3:41 of round one. He improves to 24-4-0, 1 NC.

Glover Teixeira vs Jared “The Killa Gorilla” Cannonier

Round 1:

Teixeira landed a one-two during a cautious opening minute and he took Cannonier down to the mat. Cannonier tried to use butterfly hooks to kick Teixeira off, but Teixeira trapped him in a guillotine choke and pulled half-guard. Cannonier escaped and Teixeira took top position again, which allowed him to drop elbows to Cannonier’s face. He briefly held mount, but Cannonier fought his way back to half-guard again. He escaped to his feet and wobbled Teixeira with punches just before the bell. 10-9 Teixeira.

Round 2:

Cannonier opened round two with stiff jabs and Teixeira responded by taking him down. He struck from the top and passed to half-guard, but referee Kevin MacDonald stood the fighters up for no reason. Cannonier landed combinations and Teixeira lunged in with right hands. He flurried to the head and body shortly before the end of the round. 10-9 Teixeira.

Round 3:

Teixeira secured an early takedown in the final round and he resumed striking from the top, but Cannonier cut him with an elbow from the bottom. Teixeira mounted Cannonier and he dropped hammerfists and elbows until Cannonier scrambled out to half-guard. Teixeira briefly mounted him again and continued to score with elbows. He took Cannonier’s back late in the round and punched to the sides of his head. 10-9 Teixeira, if not a 10-8.

Winner: Glover Teixeira by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) after three rounds. He improves to 26-5-0.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier vs Jim Miller

Round 1:

Poirier opened the fight with leg kicks and Miller responded with hooks to the body. The fighters traded chopping leg kicks and Poirier stuffed a takedown. He pinned Miller against the fence, but Miller punched his way free. He landed a nice combination to Poirier’s face and body and caught a pair of kicks. Poirier scored with an overhand left, but Miller took him down and immediately secured back control. Poirier fought off a rear-naked choke attempt and the fighters returned to their feet. The round ended in a big exchange of power punches. 10-9 Miller.

Round 2:

The second round began with both men landing hard leg kicks and Miller followed with a crisp one-two. Poirier stunned him with a flurry and Miller shot in for a takedown. Poirier defended with a guillotine choke attempt and he continued to score with punches on the feet. Huge shots were exchanged and both fighters connected with left hooks. Miller landed a body kick and tried again for a takedown, but Poirier punished him with punches and elbows. He ultimately took Miller down, but stood and allowed Miller to follow. Both men landed punches before the bell. 10-9 Poirier.

Round 3:

Both fighters were staggered by stiff jabs early in round three and Miller knocked Poirier down with leg kicks. Poirier stood and Miller continued to attack his lead leg with kicks, but Poirier caught one and took him down. Miller postured for a guillotine choke and a triangle from his back, and he battled back to his feet. Poirier tripped him again and Miller worked for a kimura. Poirier escaped and the fighters traded punches on the ground until the end of the fight. 10-9 Miller.

Winner: Dustin Poirier by Majority Decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-28) after three rounds. He improves to 21-5-0.