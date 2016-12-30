Amanda Nunes Stops Ronda Rousey In UFC 207 Headliner

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda “Lioness” Nunes retained her new title in quick and violent fashion tonight at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nunes blitzed and finished former champ “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey early in the first round of tonight’s one-sided championship main event.

Nunes showcased her formidable punching power throughout the 48-second contest, which saw Rousey rocked and wobbled on multiple occasions by the champion’s strikes. After a final salvo of right hands, referee Herb Dean waved off the fight, giving Nunes a huge victory in her first title defence.

Nunes (14-4-0) hurt Rousey (12-2-0) with power punches early in the opening minute, and a stunned Rousey was unable to close the distance. Nunes knocked her off-balance with hooks, but Rousey managed to stay on her feet as she staggered to the side. Nunes sensed that the end was near, and she pressed forward with left and right hooks that sent a dazed Rousey careening into the cage. Herb Dean had seen enough and he jumped in to stop the fight at the 48-second mark.

Post-fight, Nunes, who had felt disrespected by the fact that promotion for UFC 207 focused almost exclusively on Rousey, stated that she knew that she would knock Rousey out. She welcomed all future challengers and told fans to forget about Rousey now as she potentially moves on to a career in Hollywood. Nunes has now won five straight fights, including four first-round finishes, and reigns as one of the very best female fighters in MMA today.

Winner: Amanda Nunes by TKO (Punches) at 0:48 of round one. She improves to 14-4-0 and remains the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.